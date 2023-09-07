The Daily Chart: Labor Pains

One of the big brewing stories of the moment is whether the United Auto Workers will go on strike soon against all three major auto makers at once, which has never happened before. Coming on the heels of large, 1970s-inflation-style pay boosts for unionized American Airlines pilots and UPS workers, I think the odds of a strike are pretty good if the Big Three auto makers don’t agree to similar pay boosts. But we also know that a year ago President Biden forcefully stepped in to prevent a railroad strike before the mid-term election, and I am sure he is watching the UAW action carefully, as a major strike would be a blow to his re-election campaign. And the UAW has pointedly withheld its endorsement of Biden so far. Notwithstanding the AA and UPS contracts, it is hard to tell whether private sector unions are making a comeback. (The UAW had 1.5 million members in 1979. Now UAW numbers about 400,000.)
-
-
Most Read on Power Line
Donate to PL
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Mind
- American Story
- American Thinker
- Aspen beat
- Babylon Bee
- Belmont Club
- Churchill Project
- Claremont Institute
- Daily Torch
- Federalist
- Gatestone Institute
- Hollywood in Toto
- Hoover Institution
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Law & Liberty
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Daily
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- Pipeline
- RealClearPolitics
- Ricochet
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.