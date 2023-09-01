Posted on September 1, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Who Goes to Church?

It remains the case that although church attendance, and religious affiliation, has been declining in the U.S. for a while now, the U.S. remains one of the most religious nations among western democracies. This chart is an interesting measure, showing that even Ben & Jerry’s Communist Vermont has higher weekly church attendance than most leading European nations. (By the way, one possible interpretation of this data is that any state that scores above 25 percent weekly church attendance votes Republican.)

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses