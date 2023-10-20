A Grudging Correction

The New York Times has taken well-deserved criticism of its article on the fake bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Not only did the paper credit Hamas propaganda to the effect that the damage to the hospital was caused by an Israeli bomb, it also repeated Hamas’s false claims as to the nature of the damage and the number of casualties. It even printed a photo, supposedly of the destroyed hospital, that actually was taken in a completely different location.

The Times’s fake news story could have justified multiple corrections, but today the paper came up with just one:

An earlier version of this article described incorrectly a video filmed by a woman at the hospital after the blast. The hospital itself was not ruined; its parking lot was damaged most heavily in the blast.

Which is a grudging way of saying that the whole story was false. Left unexplained is why a Times reporter misrepresented the contents of the video that he evidently saw.