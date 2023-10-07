Advice to Israel [Updated With Videos]

The Jerusalem Post has live updates on the Palestinians’ invasion of Israel. It is worth checking back frequently.

When a country is attacked, the only appropriate course is to respond with massively disproportionate force, as we did against the Japanese in World War II. Israel should treat Gaza as the Allies treated Dresden and other German and Japanese cities to end that war. Israel made a mistake in withdrawing from Gaza, and Gaza has been a thorn in its side ever since. This should be the last time.

In fighting this war, the Israelis should not distinguish between Hamas and non-Hamas, any more than we distinguished between members of the Nazi Party and non-members when we crushed Germany. And I don’t want to hear one goddam word about civilian casualties. Civilian casualties are what happen when you start a war.

The Palestinians started it, Israel should end it. Quickly, with overwhelming force that ensures nothing similar will happen again.

UPDATE: Twitter has its faults, but it remains the place for breaking news. Footage from the front:

Just surreal! Footage of Palestinian Hamas terrorists who infiltrated into Israel from Gaza, firing at residents in Sderot from an SUV. pic.twitter.com/ffUO5XwG1I — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023

These are Hamas militants entering an Israeli neighbourhood. Unprecedented images from Israel right now. The attack is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yoh0pFLL5Y — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) October 7, 2023

An Israeli woman is abducted by Hamas and taken hostage. This is unprecedented. You don’t see this happening anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/T7yijAzE5E — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 7, 2023

Ashkelon in southern Israel just now, after direct hit by a Hamas rocket from Gaza! pic.twitter.com/R0dGvypZQC — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023

A rocket fired from Gaza has struck a residential area in Israel. pic.twitter.com/mHODxDVCHu — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Hamas terrorists now on foot in southern Israel, firing at Israelis! pic.twitter.com/dnPWUGR4my — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023

Naval infiltration by Hamas terrorists ongoing. Unusually sophisticated attack. I’ve never seen them carry out something like this. Huge intel failure on Israel’s part. pic.twitter.com/zyBZaTnaIk — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) October 7, 2023

Palestinian attack on a kibbutz described here. It appears that the Palestinians are taking a considerable number of hostages.