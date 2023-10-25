Announcement: Live Podcast Episode This Friday

Our regular podcast co-host John Yoo is overseas this week and next, and isn’t going to be available to join us from afar. And it occurred to us that we haven’t done a live podcast taping for quite some time, in large part because we can seldom plan ahead for our recording time each week because all three of us have schedules that sometimes change at short notice (especially when Fox News sends their mobile studio to John’s house to get him on quickly for comment on breaking news stories).

So this week’s episode will be just me and “Lucretia” live at 3 pm Pacific time/6 pm eastern time (though we may have a special guest joining us for a segment—we’ll let you know), and in addition to reflecting on what the headlines may bring us by Friday and also what remedies are possible for the Left’s increasingly obvious hatred of our civilization, we’ll take listener questions.

I’ll post the Zoom link some time Friday morning in a new post, and if you aren’t able to join us, the episode will be out in regular podcast form Saturday morning, and also feel free to post some questions in the comment thread here, or on Friday’s update.