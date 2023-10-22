Biden Ignores American Victims of Islamic Terrorism

On October 10, three days after the Hamas attack on Israel, Joe Biden said 14 Americans had been killed in Israel, but he named not a single one. As of October 19, according to the State Department, Hamas killed 32 Americans in October 7 attack. Joe Biden was recently in Israel but it’s hard to find a statement where he names any of the American victims. For the Delaware Democrat, this sort of omission is something of a habit.

On November 5, 2009, Army Maj. Hidal Hasan, a self-described “soldier of Allah,” yelling “Allahu akbar” as he fired, gunned down Michael Grant Cahill, 62; Libardo Eduardo Caraveo, 52; Justin Michael DeCrow, 32; John P. Gaffaney, 56; Frederick Greene, 29; Jason Dean Hunt, 22; Amy Sue Krueger, 29; Aaron Thomas Nemelka, 19; Michael S. Pearson, 22; Russell Gilbert Seager, 51; Francheska Velez, 21; Juanita L. Warman, 55; and Kham See Xiong, 23.

The wounded included Army Reserve Captain Dorothy Carskardon, who came to the aid of PFC Velez, who was pregnant. Hasan shot Velez through the abdomen, and she died crying “my baby!” That brought the death toll to 14.

Vice president Joe Biden, with access to the best information, said, “Jill and I join the President and Michelle in expressing our sympathies to the families of the brave soldiers who fell today. We are all praying for those who were wounded and hoping for their full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the entire Fort Hood community as they deal with this senseless tragedy.” The Delaware Democrat failed to name or condemn the Muslim mass murderer, and failed to name a single victim or explain how they “fell.”

On December 2, 2015 in San Bernardino, Muslims Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik crashed a government holiday party and gunned down: Robert Adams, 40; Isaac Amianos, 60; Bennetta Betbadal, 46; Harry Bowman, 46; Sierra Clayborn, 27; Juan Espinoza, 50; Aurora Godoy, 26; Shannon Johnson, 45; Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42; Damien Meins, 58; Tin Nguyen, 31; Nicholas Thalasinos, 52; Yvette Velasco, 27; and Michael Wetzel, 37. An internet search brings up no statement on the mass murder by vice president Joe Biden.

President Obama’s statement fails to name or condemn the shooters and claims “we don’t know why they did it” and “we do not know their motivations.” The president failed to name a single victim of the attack, which he said could have been “workplace-related.” It was now an investigation by the FBI, which failed to prevent the mass murder and played no role in the takedown of the Muslim terrorists.

On December 17, current vice president Kamala Harris, then attorney general of California, issued a statement that failed to name or condemn the shooters and failed to name any of the 14 murder victims. Harris did say “not only is it immoral and contrary to our values to stoke fear and cast aspersions against an entire faith and the millions of law-abiding American Muslims, but it is also strategically unwise. This very community is a critical ally in the short and long term fight combatting terrorism and radicalization here at home and across the world.”

Harris was joined by officials from the Muslim Public Affairs Council and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), whose Los Angeles director Hussam Ayloush said “Islamophobic and xenophobic rhetoric by certain public figures has made Muslim communities an easy target for hate crimes.” And so on.

On June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Florida, Islamic State follower Omar Mateen murdered 49 people and wounded more than 50 others. In a 337-word statement, vice president Biden failed to name or condemn Omar Mateen and the Delaware Democrat failed to name a single person Mateen murdered.

According to an October 10 news report, the American 10/7 victims include: Itay Glisko, 20; Roey Weiser, 21; Lotan Abir, 24; Danielle Waldman, 24; Aryeh Shlomo Ziering, 27; Hayim Katsman, 32; Daniel Ben Senior, 34; Amit Wachs, 48; Deborah Martias, 50; and Igal Wachs, 53. Glisko, Weiser and Zeierg were “serving in the Israeli military.” Waldman and Katsman were killed at music festivals and the others were killed in various Israeli towns. Contrast the American reporting with an October 19 report from Haaretz headlined, Israel’s Dead: The Names of Those Killed in Hamas Attacks, Massacres and the Israel-Hamas War.”

The “officially confirmed” dead include Linan Keinan, 23; Roya Manzouri, 22; and Eden Guez, 31, all “killed at the outdoor rave near Re’im.” The Hamas attackers also killed Omer, Abel and Shachar Siman Tov, ages 4, 6 and 6 respectively. Photos accompany many of the 683 names. At this writing, on October 21, nothing like that for American victims from American media. That should come as no surprise.

The composite character David Garrow described in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, looked the other way at Islamic terrorism. As Lessons from Fort Hood notes, the FBI was aware of Maj. Hasan’s communications with al-Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki but someone in the FBI’s Washington office dropped the surveillance. The president’s first response was to brand it “workplace violence,” not even gun violence.

In the composite character’s fundamental transformation of America, people skeptical of government power and dedicated to their constitutional rights become domestic terrorists and violent extremists. The Biden Junta and establishment media are all-in with this transformation. For this axis, Americans slain by Islamic jihadists are of secondary concern.