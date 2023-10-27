Biden Still Going with the Pho

“There are moments in this life when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” said Joe Biden on October 10. “The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend. The bloody hands of the terrorist organization Hamas — a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews. This was an act of sheer evil.”

Biden outlined some of the atrocities, adding, “Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond — indeed has a duty to respond — to these vicious attacks.” As for the USA, “We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack,” and so on. Nearly two weeks later, the Delaware Democrat took a different approach.

“I said that when America experienced the hell of 9/11, we felt enraged as well,” Biden said. “While we sought and got justice, we made mistakes. So, I cautioned the government of Israel not to be blinded by rage.” One of the “mistakes” was the “Islamophobia and distrust we saw after 9/11” and “In recent years, too much hate has been given too much oxygen, fueling racism, a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia right here in America.”

Here Biden regurgitates the moral equivalence of “Islamophobia,” an incantation created to block debate on Islamic jihadism, with the ancient hatred of anti-Semitism. That hatred is now being mainstreamed in pro-genocide rallies, with Hamas supporters screaming for the annihilation of Israel and the extermination of the Jewish people.

“The Jewish people know, perhaps better than anyone,” Biden said on October 19, “that there is no limit to the depravity of people when they want to inflict pain on others.” In similar style, there is no limit to the ignorance, incompetence and duplicity now on display from the Biden White House.