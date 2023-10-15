Do Republicans Want to Lose?

Several decades ago, a Washington Democrat said, “Republicans hate the government, so they let us run it for them.” I think there was some truth to that, in the bad old pre-Reagan days. And maybe it is still true now. Byron York, one of the capital’s most astute observers, writes:

Watching House Republicans it's hard to avoid the conclusion that, as a whole, they don't really *want* to run the House. They prefer being the opposition. Voters gave them the majority, and they've been uncomfortable ever since. Working to regain the minority in 2024. — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 14, 2023



Working to regain the minority. That could sum up a considerable portion of the history of the Republican Party. And, yes, you can blame it all on the eight sellouts who voted with the Democrats to remove McCarthy as Speaker. But that yearning for self-destruction–a return to the minority–has bedeviled the party for a long time.