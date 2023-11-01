Gavin Trudeau

“The only way we can solve the climate crisis is to continue our long-standing cooperation with China,” proclaimed Gavin Newsom during his trip to China. For the California governor, collaboration with one of the world’s leading polluters, a one-party Stalinist police state, is the “only way” to solve a “crisis” that is an existential problem.

Gov. Newsom allegedly raised human-rights issues but failed to call for China to release David Lin, a California pastor imprisoned in China since 2006. The governor is essentially uncritical of the Communist regime, and in that regard is hardly alone.

The late Sen. Democrat Dianne Feinstein, a longstanding PRC sycophant, admired the Communist regime so much she kept one their spies on her staff for 20 years.

Consider also Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China,” Trudeau proclaimed in 2013. “Their basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime.” That’s why they had all those famines, cultural revolutions and so forth.

At this point the adulation of China is beyond satire, but check out the pose that Derek Lutz (Robert Downey Jr.) performs for Jason Melon (Keith Gordon) in Back to School. Newsom, Trudeau et al think they are doing China. China is doing them, big time.