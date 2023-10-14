Joe Makes It Up a Flight of Stairs

Earlier today, Joe Biden gave a speech in Philadelphia. He had to climb a short flight of stairs–five or six steps–to get to the podium. Biden, trying to look jaunty, tripped twice and almost didn’t make it. When he got to the top step he mugged proudly to the crowd, as if it were an accomplishment.

That is where we are. It is a relief to all if our president can walk up a few stairs without falling down. God help us if this poor man actually runs for–and wins!–another four years of senescence.