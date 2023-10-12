Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is a spokesman for the IDF. He has been working overtime since Hamas attacked Israel and commenced its campaign of atrocities on October 7 and has now posted a fifth daily update on the ensuing war (below). I hope to continue posting these updates so long as they remain of interest. As I have observed before, the IDF generally continues to be a more reliable source of information “from the ground” (as Conricus puts it) than mainstream media sources — although in this installment he refers to mainstream media stories based on an IDF guided tour of the remnants of Kibbutz Be’eri, such as this CNN report and this Fox News report.

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson @jconricus provides a situational update on all fronts, as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/jSkwACh3iN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023

Below is video of i24’s coverage of the scene at Kibbutz Be’eri that is cited by Cornicus in his update.