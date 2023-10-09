Party time at the WH

News came yesterday that at least four American citizens were killed and others were taken hostage in Hamas’s 10/7 attack on Israel over the weekend. The Americans taken hostage need to be rescued, though we have to fear that the Biden administration may take their captivity as an opportunity to replenish the coffers of Hamas.

Does anybody really know what time it is? It was party time at the White House last night. The band played on as the Bidens hosted a barbecue for White House residence staff and their families.

The Daily Mail reports on the party here, Fox News here. Below is a screenshot of the White House pool report on the “staff BBQ” via X/Twitter.

Perhaps the Master sought to mollify the victims of Commander now that dog has been exiled to canine Elba. It is probably for the best that Biden turned his attention elsewhere.