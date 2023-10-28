Podcast: The 3WHH, Live Crowd-Pleaser Edition

With John Yoo away this week on a junket to South America, Lucretia and I reverted to old times and scheduled a live taping where we fielded questions and comments in a webinar format.

We talked about the reasons to be bullish about the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, along with discussion of the strategic challenges facing Israel and the United States, and more—always more—on the rot in our universities.

In between these three main topics we took up listener questions about social contract theory, whether the U.S. could realistically find itself in a real civil war some time soon, and whether the general challenges of political leadership in a time of deep polarization can be overcome.

Thanks for all the PL readers who tuned in. A real crowd-pleaser, we hope.

So listen here, from our hosts at Ricochet, or from wherever you source your podcasts.