Racism and “American Fiction”

Even before the horror of October 7 blew the lid off the anti-Semitic rot on our college campuses, it was starting to look like the “social justice revolution” was starting to come apart. Think of how Ibram X. Kendi’s famous center for anti-racist research at Boston University hit the wall, as was easy to predict when it launched, along with the obvious corruption and self-dealing of Black Lives Matter that could not be concealed forever. Also put into your inventory the number of corporations that have decided to shrink their “diversity, equity, and inclusion” offices because wokery doesn’t pay.

It is also often said that popular culture is a lagging indicator of the real cultural trends taking place unacknowledged by the New York Times. And thus, take in this trailer for American Fiction, a film that will be released in December, and prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor:

Reviewers who have seen advance screenings are describing it as “a cinematic stick of dynamite,” and if this trailer is an accurate representation of the overall tone and message of the film, you can see why. It is unimaginable that anyone would have made this film during the George Floyd summer of “racial reckoning.”

It appears from the trailer that the filmmakers decided to expose the condescension of white liberals that, as we reported here back in 2018, leads liberal whites to dumb themselves down when they talk to blacks because liberal whites are in fact the most racist people in America. This movie looks to peel the hide off of New York fiction publishers whose young woke editors today often reject fiction manuscripts simply because they were written by white males.

If this film turns out to be as good as this trailer, I can’t wait to see the liberal film reviewers fall all over themselves denouncing it, even though it was written and directed by a black filmmaker (Cord Jefferson).

Takeaway line from the trailer: “The dumber I behave the richer I get.”

Hat tip: Mark Judge and Ed Driscoll.