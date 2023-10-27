Reminder: Live Podcast Taping Today

As mentioned on Wednesday. “Lucretia” and I will be holding a live taping of the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast in Zoom webinar format this afternoon at 3 pm Pacific (featuring live whisky). We’re still working on our topic list, but will take listener questions, roast John in absentia, and generally have a good time.

If you are available, you can join the webinar at this Zoom link at 3 pm Pacific. And if you can’t join us, you can listen to the episode tomorrow morning at the regular time.