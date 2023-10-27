Reminder: Live Podcast Taping Today

As mentioned on Wednesday. “Lucretia” and I will be holding a live taping of the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast in Zoom webinar format this afternoon at 3 pm Pacific (featuring live whisky). We’re still working on our topic list, but will take listener questions, roast John in absentia, and generally have a good time.
If you are available, you can join the webinar at this Zoom link at 3 pm Pacific. And if you can’t join us, you can listen to the episode tomorrow morning at the regular time.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.