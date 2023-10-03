Republicans Gaining With Voters

This Morning Consult poll is a week old, but still worth noting. It finds that Democrats’ standing with voters has declined significantly since 2020, while Republicans have gained. Of course, this is what one would expect with the disastrous Biden administration, but it is good to see it reflected here:

I suppose Matt Gaetz is undermining the Republicans’ edge on the “capable of governing” metric.

This is the key chart. Many more voters see the Democrats as too liberal, than see Republicans as too conservative:

Republicans have a lot going for them as we enter the 2024 cycle, but never underestimate their ability to screw it up.