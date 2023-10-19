Sidney Powell Pleads

News organizations are headlining Sidney Powell’s guilty plea in the Georgia case in which she is a co-defendant with Donald Trump as if it were significant news. It isn’t, except, of course, to Ms. Powell.

The Georgia indictment accuses Trump and a number of others of conspiring to overturn the apparent result of the 2020 election in Georgia. I wrote about the indictment in detail here. The problem with the indictment is that using legal means to try to reverse the apparent result of an election is not illegal. In fact, it may well be praiseworthy. It happens all the time; that is how Al Franken, for one, became a senator. I wrote that there is only one illegal act alleged in the indictment, and it does not involve Donald Trump. That act was breaking into a voting machine or other voting equipment in Coffee County for the purpose of trying to prove voter fraud.

So I was curious to see what Powell actually pled guilty to. Sure enough, the only charge to which she pled guilty was illegally accessing the Coffee County voting equipment. Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of six years’ probation and $9,000 in fines and restitution.

CNN, always hopeful, thinks the net is closing on Trump: “‘This is a really big breakthrough for the prosecutors,’ CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said on ‘News Central.'” No, it isn’t.