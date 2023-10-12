Posted on October 12, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: McRibb to the Rescue

The stock market has gone up so far this week, despite the news out of the Middle East that ought to be roiling markets. Maybe we have McDonald’s to thank? I noted on the 3WHH podcast a couple weeks back that McDonald’s stock has slumped about 20 percent over the last couple months. Suddenly, to the cheers of John Yoo, McDonald’s has brought back the McRibb. (Which, if you listened to last week’s podcast, is called here in Hungary “Pig McFarm.”) Guess what: The market does better when McRibb is on the menu.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses