The GOP Debate, Illegal Immigration and Biden 2024

I appeared on the excellent Outsiders show on Sky News Australia last night. There were significant technical hurdles. First, the signal coming from Australia was shaky. Then my four-year-old laptop’s battery, which has been on life support for a while, suddenly gave out. They bumped my appearance back to the end of the show, and we filmed it using my iPhone, which actually worked pretty well.
It was a relatively short appearance, in which we covered multiple topics–the most recent GOP presidential debate, the illegal immigration crisis, and whether the Democrats can possibly nominate Joe Biden for a second term. I still say the answer to that last question is No. Here it is:
