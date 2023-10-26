The House Members Who Stand With Hamas

Yesterday the House of Representatives passed Resolution 771 on a 412-10 vote, with six members voting “present.” The resolution is titled “Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists.” You can read the text, which is pretty strong, here.

So who voted not to stand with Israel in connection with the war begun by Gaza on October 7? The roll call is here. Democrats Bowman, Bush, Carson, Green, Lee, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Ramirez and Tlaib voted against the resolution. Democrats Casar, Castro, Garcia, Jayapal, Pressley and Velasquez voted Present. That gives you a good idea where the locus of anti-Semitism in our political life is. One Republican, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voted No.