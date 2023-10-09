The Insincerity of the Left

Some questions and observations:

• Democrats and their leftist media allies are all concerned about “threats to democracyTM ,” which they say presents chiefly from MAGA Republicans. Like Matt Gaetz, one might think. People who trash the “norms of democracyTM.” So why did House Democrats just vote unanimously to trash a “norm” of never ousting a Speaker of the House, and empower ultra-MAGA Matt Gaetz? If they wanted to “preserve norms,” they could have voted against Gaetz, as it was rumored Democrats had pledged to do back in January. But I guess the temptation to create chaos was just too great. It’s almost like they don’t believe their own horse manure.

• Does anyone think any of the current aggressions—especially Ukraine and against Israel just now—would have happened if Trump was still president?

This is a good time to recall the observation of Robert Gates, the mainline foreign policy honcho who worked for presidents of both parties for more than 40 years: “I think [Biden] has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Why should we expect anything different now?

Which brings up another question: is the fact that American warships are sailing for waters near Israel, ostensibly to aid any evacuation of Americans that might be thought necessary at some point, actually good news? One can easily imagine the Biden Administration utilizing American force to stop Israeli actions in Gaza. Who doubts the anti-Israel factions in the State Department will want to do this after the “international community” is ginned up to criticize Israel’s coming campaign in Gaza?

• Since today is Columbus Day, worth noting how CNN is reporting it:

Americans celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day on the second Monday of October each year. Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes the contributions and legacy of those who lived here long before Christopher Columbus erroneously claimed to have discovered America. President Joe Biden formally recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021 by signing a proclamation stating that federal policies “systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures.” Some states officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and others commemorate it through proclamations. More than 100 cities have replaced Columbus Day altogether with the holiday.

Hey CNN—your forgot your land acknowledgement! Should your Atlanta HQ give back the stolen land it occupies?

• Who is the most crazed or demented lefty over the Hamas attack? You’d have to give early pole position to Larry Tribe:

And just how could you tell the difference between Jen Rubin and a Jen Rubin parody account? Trick question. The real Jen Rubin is impossible to parody. She’s figured out who is really to blame for the Hamas attack: Matt Gaetz and the lack of officer promotions in the U.S. military. Seriously, she thinks this: