The Pangloss-Pétain Presidency

The argument whether Joe Biden is the worst-ever president could be settled by ranking him with the worst people in American history. If that seems too glib or partisan, people might try an historical and literary approach.

For example, Voltaire’s eponymous Candide finds chaos and catastrophe on every hand but his mentor Dr. Pangloss sees it as the best of all possible worlds. According to the good doctor, “It is impossible that things should be other than they are, for everything is right.” Like Candide, Americans are confused and bewildered. There’s something happening here, as the Buffalo Springfield said, and by now it’s exactly clear.

As David Samuels said in “The Obama Factor,” the landmark interview with David Garrow, this is “the disaster we are living through now.” That would be soaring inflation, rising crime, supply issues and so forth. Don’t forget the more than seven million settlers Biden has brought into the country, with no background or health checks, language and job skills.

To clarify, “migrants,” are people who come and go. These settlers are here to stay, an imported electorate, new clients for the welfare state, and replacement for Americans who are less than worshipful of Joe Biden. He deeded an airbase and billions in military hardware to the Taliban and called it an “extraordinary success.” Biden expects Americans to say the same about the disaster we are living through now. The Delaware Democrat is the Pangloss president, but there’s more to it.

Back in 1940, French WWI veteran Philippe Pétain, already in his 80s, struck an armistice with the German National Socialist invaders, then in alliance with Stalin’s Soviet Union. The Nazis made Pétain head of their puppet government in Vichy, allowing him to govern parts of France under their supervision.

The classic 1942 film Casablanca shows a mural of Pétain with his famous slogan, “Je tiens mes promesses, meme celles des autres,” – “I keep my promises, even those of others.” That’s Joe Biden all day long.

The Delaware Democrat is a dutiful collaborator with globalist billionaires, the United Nations and World Health Organization. As Biden said in 2019, the Chinese are “not bad folks,” and the “Big Guy” has financial entanglements with China’s Communist regime through son Hunter. Under Biden, China can fly a surveillance balloon across America, including sensitive air bases.

Biden is also the puppet of the domestic woke left, imposing nihilistic trans ideology on the people. When a trans assassin guns down three six-year-old children and three adults in Nashville, the Delaware Democrat won’t even say their names or condemn the shooter. According to Biden’s White House mouthpiece, the shooter was the one under attack.

Joe Biden has erased any doubt that he is the collaborator-in-chief, the Pétain president. If the present slide continues, Biden could be the national undertaker. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how the PBS presidential hagiographers dish up the Delaware Democrat.