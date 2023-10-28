The Week in Pictures: Habemus Decentis Edition

White smoke from the capitol chimney! Habemus decentis! (We have a speaker!) Now we can get back to girdlock old school, instead of this clever backdoor means of a government shutdown-by-proxy (or pulling a fire alarm, as Democrats now like to do). Everyone says the new speaker, Mike Johnson, has no experience, but that claim just makes me smile. If our current condition is the result of “experienced” politicians, how could “inexperienced” politicians be any worse? Besides, I thought this whole “self-government” thing meant ordinary Americans could participate fully in the exercise of state power. At this point, any of the Johnsons of Rockridge would do, since nearly all House members are fluent speakers of authentic Beltway jibberish.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Female IDF combat squad claims to have killed 100 Hamas terrorists: ‘A strong squad’
An Israel Defense Forces unit made up entirely of female troops eliminated nearly 100 Hamas terrorists, according to their commander — who cited it as proof there “are no more doubts about female combat soldiers.”
Israeli Caracal Battalion commander Lt.-Col. Or Ben-Yehuda praised the unit for their bravery in the southern Gaza Strip where they took down approximately 100 Hamas terrorists, The Jerusalem Post reported.
