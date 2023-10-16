Thought for the day

From Gerard Baker’s Free Beacon review of Franklin Foer’s hymn to Joe Biden:

The Biden of Mr. Foer’s depiction—imagination might be a more accurate description—is not the fumbling, mumbling, stumbling president we have all come to see on our screens these last two years nor the predictable Democratic party hack we have known throughout his more than half a century in national politics.

The figure who emerges from the pages of this book would make the sculpted residents of Mount Rushmore climb down from their rocky perch in glad abdication. Biden is the savior of the nation, the man who rescued America from the various scourges of recent years: former president Donald Trump, of course, and the existential threat his MAGA Republicans posed to our democracy; COVID-19 and the existential threat the pandemic posed to our health; climate change and the existential threat it represented to our planet. Foer could have gone on, presumably but, like Alexander the Great who wept salt tears at the age of 30 because he had no more worlds left to conquer, Biden has apparently slain all comers.