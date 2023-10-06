What manner of Master is this?

Yesterday I wrote about President Biden and his miscreant cur Commander. Commander has inflicted a reign of terror in the White House. The trouble is of course with Master, not Commander. Master doesn’t care.

In researching the story, I was reminded that Commander is Biden’s second miscreant cur. Before Commander there was Major. Major too was more than a minor terror. Like Commander, Major had a propensity to bite those who had the misfortune of coming into contact with him.

Politico devoted a magazine story to the Major issue in the early days of the administration: “‘It’s Not the Dog’: What’s Really Behind the White House Dog’s Biting Problem.” Politico quoted Biden excusing Major’s not minor problem: “You turn a corner and there’s two people I don’t know at all … and he moves to protect … but he’s a sweet dog … 85 percent of the people there love him. … all he does is lick them and wag his tail.”

I find that to be a mind-boggling quote. Biden applies a heavy discount to the travails of the unfortunate 15 percent. One wonders what manner of Master would think like that, let alone say it out loud. He would have to be a royal jerk.