Which team are you on?

President Biden successfully descended the steps of Air Force One upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport this morning. Given the brevity of his stay in Israel today, he will not attempt to climb the steps at the Southern Wall in Jerusalem. His advance team left the presidential stair lift behind.

In his characteristically garbled and senescent remarks (quoted by Jacqui Heinrich on X/Twtter), Biden commented to Prime Minister Netanyahu on the explosion at the hospital in Gaza City: “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, but there’s a lot of people out there not sure. We got to overcome a lot of things.” Well said, sir, and not the least of the things “we got to overcome” is you.

In his remarks, Netanyahu sought to set Biden’s October 7 remarks in stone. Good luck with that.