“Whispers (gettin’ louder)” is the Jackie Wilson song. In the song the whispers call the name “Peaches.” In the House Oversight Committee investigation of the Biden family business the whispers call “Joe.” Chairman James Comer reports on the committee’s discovery of a $200,000 check from James Biden to brother Joe Biden in the video below. And here we thought Joe didn’t know anything about the family business that featured him as its one and only product.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have found a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0vq3lqhRHz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

The check is marked “loan repayment.” We’d love to see the loan document and origination.

House investigators say they have obtained bank records showing President Biden received a direct payment of $200,000 after his brother, James Biden, secured a business deal with a rural hospital operator. https://t.co/7LgCdasoTK — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 20, 2023

The New York Post headlines the story QUID PRO BRO on its cover today. The cover story by Steven Nelson is posted here.

Nelson reports that “[t]he firm’s bankruptcy trustee said in a July 2022 court filing that James Biden ‘procured the $600,000.00 in loans from Americore … based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” It’s a familiar refrain.

Nelson adds:

White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement that “President Biden didn’t do anything wrong,” without offering more specific information on the loan James Biden said he was repaying on the day that the $200,000 changed hands. “After rummaging through thousands of pages of a private citizen’s bank records, they have again turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden — and that’s because there is none,” Sams said. “This entire exercise has become a self-debunking wild goose chase that’s only turning up evidence that President Biden did nothing wrong.”

Assuming the House Republicans get around to electing a Speaker, I should guess there is more to come.