A word from Melissa P.

The Michael Ramirez Newsletter gives you Ramirez’s brilliant daily cartoons along with essays by Michael and related content. Michael has not yet spoken for the record on the Washington Post’s removal of his “Human Shields” cartoon that we posted here this morning. However, Michael’s assistant Melissa P. adds this note today:

You may have heard of the kerfuffle over at the Washington Post in which editors exercised their right to remove a cartoon that depicts Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad with children tied to him as human shields. Although the use of human shields by Hamas is well documented, I continue to receive angry, unhinged emails claiming that Michael is a racist shill for depicting the phenomenon, referencing one of the leaders and spokesmen of Hamas. Michael stands by his work without apology. The cartoon can be viewed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal HERE. Over at the great Power Line blog, Scott Johnson addresses the issue and is correct in his assessment that Michael remains undaunted and will continue to create his cartoons wherever the facts take him. We deeply appreciate all of our subscribers and the wonderful platform of Substack, which supports free speech in an abundant free market of ideas. Michael will have more to say in this week’s regular essay and when the cartoon appears here as detailed below.

Everyone should know this. Michael is the editorial cartoonist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and internationally syndicated by Creators Syndicate. He has won just about every major journalism award out there including two Pulitzers. He is in a class by himself, but when it comes to point of view we are on his wavelength.

Michael’s cartoons for the Washington Post are the result of an unusual collaboration between the Washington Post and the the Review-Journal. The cartoon runs simultaneously in both papers on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Michael stand by the cartoon and so does the Review-Journal. While the cartoon has been removed by the Post from its site, it remains up on the site of the Review-Journal. As Melissa says, Michael will have something to say about this episode in his own voice some time soon. In the meantime, I urge readers to support Michael by subscribing to his Substack site here.