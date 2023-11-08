After last night

The good news for Republicans is that Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves won reelection — by five points, against a cousin of Elvis Presley. That might have been the only good news of the night for Republicans. As far as I can tell they lost everything else.

In Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin waged an energetic campaign to help Republicans take over the legislature by picking up a majority in the state senate. In the event, although a few results may not be final, Democrats appear to have held their majority in the state senate and flipped the House of Delegates. (I’m following the New York Times tabulation of the results.) Democrats will hold majorities in both bodies of the Virginia legislature.

The outcome, if I may use that word, of Democrat sex worker Susanna Gibson’s race in Virginia House District 57 has not yet been determined. At the moment she is narrowly behind, if I may use that word. It’s still too close for comfort and Republicans have in any event lost control of the body, if you know what I mean.

In Kentucky, Democrat Governor Andy Beshear defeated Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Beshear won by five points, 52.5 to 47.5 percent. I think that is a shame.

Ohio voters sanctified the sacrament of abortion (“and other forms of reproductive health care,” per the Associated Press) by elevating it to constitutional status. The amendment passed under the rubric of Issue 1. Voters adopted the amendment by a margin of 56.6 percent to 43.4 percent.

By the same toke or token, as the case may be, Ohio voters legalized the the possession and sale of marijuana by the same margin. That passed under the rubric of Issue 2. We should take note of the provision of Issue 2 that will establish the cannabis social equity and jobs program. We can’t have enough social equity.

Legalization of marijuana may not be a partisan issue, but Governor DeWine opposed the law (as he did the sanctification of abortion). I agree with Governor DeWine that the law is a bad idea. However, a marijuana high will facilitate the Democrats’ ability to celebrate the loss of their minds with a mellow feeling. See the provision establishing the cannabis social equity and jobs program.

I could continue with disappointing results, as in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court election, but this is probably more than enough for now. Surely we can look forward to a revival of Republican fortunes when President Trump heads the Republican ticket in the 2024 election. Right? Either that or I may have to revisit my opposition to recreational marijuana use.