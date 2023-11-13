Biden Bashes Axelrod

Joe Biden has called David Axelrod a “prick,” doubtless a response to the Obama narrator’s suggestion that Biden consider stepping down from the 2024 presidential race. If the Delaware Democrat wants to push back harder, he might recall an episode from 2008.

Republican John McCain was contending that Barack Obama was weak in foreign policy. To counter those charges, Obama touted his three-week trip to Pakistan in 1981, a journey not mentioned in Dreams from My Father or The Audacity of Hope. Also in early 2008, Obama’s passport file in the state department was breached three times.

Sen. Joe Biden, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was “deeply troubled that State Department contract employees sought access to Sen. Barack Obama’s passport files,” and called for the offenders to be fired. In August of 2008, Obama picked Biden as his running mate, and the passport episode may have played a role.

In 2012, Vice President Biden “got China,” but in 2016 he stepped aside for Hillary Clinton. At times incoherent, and struggling with basic motor skills, Biden got the call in 2020, Year of the Great Mail Ballot Harvest.

As Mel Brooks said in History of the World, it’s good to be the king, and by now Joe knows it’s good to be the president. The White House occupant wields all that power and the perks are great. True, things haven’t gone well, but like Major “King” Kong (Slim Pickens) in Dr. Strangelove, Biden may be thinking, “We ain’t come this far just to drop this thing in the drink.”

After eight years as vice president and three years in the White House, Biden doubtless knows many more secrets about Obama. Biden has already stockpiled classified information in his houses and garage, and he may decide to go public. On the other hand, that could launch actions against him.

Obama deployed the FBI and intelligence community against candidate and president Trump, and as Sen. Chuck Schumer says, that community has “six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., finds “overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder,” a reference to his uncle John F. Kennedy, shot dead in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Back in September, an armed man posing as a U.S. Marshal showed up at an event attended by RFK Jr, falsely claiming to be a member of his security detail. Maybe it was a hint that Kennedy should step aside, as Obama’s narrator now requests of Joe Biden. As Donald Trump likes to says, we’ll have to see what happens.