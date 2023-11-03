Posted on November 3, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, Israel

Conricus’s CAMERA briefing

I attempted to summarize what I found to be the most newsworthy elements of IDF Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus’s CAMERA briefing in a nearby post this morning. I mentioned that that the briefing had been recorded, but that it had not been made available. CAMERA has just sent out an email with links to its webinars including the Conricus briefing. I thought this was an intense and informative briefing. I have posted the YouTube video below for those who may be interested.

