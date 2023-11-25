Dolly Does Dallas

At halftime of Thursday’s Dallas-Washington football game, Dolly Parton made a pitch for the Salvation Army but didn’t show up just to ring the kettle bell. In a flash, Dolly appeared all tricked out as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, and as the crowd confirmed, the minimalist style suited the 77-year-old quite well. Parton first busted out “Jolene,” but she hadn’t forgot the working folks.

As Dolly lit into “Nine to Five,” the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders pranced onto the field showcasing the athletic moves that had made them famous. Bob Fosse, call your office. Busby Berkeley, phone home. And as Popeye might say, “what did I do with my spinach?” The cheering crowd joined in on “We Are the Champions,” followed by “We Will Rock You.” Viewers could easily get the feeling that this was about more than a football game.

Surging inflation is sacking the nine-to-five workers and many a Joe parades around as a Jolene, with the demand that everybody play along. This absurdity shows up in the schools and protesting parents can get a visit from the FBI, which brands them as domestic terrorists.

Once-great American cities have become open-air latrines and drug dens. The American military defends other countries, but not America’s own southern border. Millions of “migrants” enter the country with no background checks, no vaccinations, and no job skills.

As Conrad Black put it, the man in the White House is waxworks effigy of a president, which might be too kind. Joe Biden gifts billions in sophisticated military gear to the Taliban, and does his best to fund Iran’s Islamic regime, the major supporter of terrorism in the world. As Howard Beale (Peter Finch) said in Network, “We know things are bad – worse than bad. They’re crazy. It’s like everything everywhere is going crazy.”

In this crazy atmosphere, on a Thanksgiving Day, Dolly Parton has the people singing “we are the champions.” Maybe there is hope for America after all. People who think so might imagine a halftime show sponsored by the current powers in Washington.

As Joe Biden kicks it off, a Chinese spy balloon drifts over the stadium. Admiral Rachel Levine sings “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” with Lia Thomas in tight trunks fronting a squad of trans dancers chugging cans of Bud-Lite. The possibilities are endless, but there’s a problem.

At college football games, Joe Biden has already inspired chants “let’s go Brandon!” and people know what that means. Last year, Jill Biden’s presence at an NFL game touched off choruses of boos, so it’s not hard to imagine what Joe might now inspire. He’s so unpopular, even prominent Democrats want Joe to step aside. As Donald Trump likes to say, we’ll have to see what happens.