Forget It, Jake. It’s ABC News

For reasons that are hard to fathom, “mainstream” news outlets are nearly unanimously biased in favor of the genocidal maniacs of Hamas, and against the Israelis whose only goal is self-defense. Thus this rather snippy tweet yesterday by ABC News:
I think that most reporters for outlets like ABC News are less well-informed than the average person. And they can’t understand why no one pays any attention to them.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.