Gibson on top [update: Gibson loses][With Comment by John]

Three hours ago the AP reported that Republican David Owen defeated Democrat former sex worker Susanna Gibson in the race for Virginia’s 57th District in the House of Delegates. The AP story runs under the headline “GOP’s David Owen wins Virginia legislative race over Democratic opponent who livestreamed sex videos.”

We appreciate the reminder of the scandal Gibson had to surmount in her campaign, but I’m not sure the AP has it right. In unofficial results posted here by the Virginia Secretary of State a few minutes ago, Gibson has taken an 890-vote lead. I hesitate to say in this case that Gibson has pulled off a triumph of the come from behind variety — it is not clear whether there are additional votes to be counted — but at the moment that appears to to me to be the case.

UPDATE: The Washington Post gives current vote totals and, consistent with the AP story, shows Gibson going down to defeat. The tabulation provided by the Post indicates that 98 percent of the votes have been counted. That should be all she wrote.

JOHN adds: While their activities were usually misrepresented in the press, the fact is that Gibson and her husband live-streamed sex shows on a site called Chaturbate, for money. Susanna would chat with viewers (they had several thousand followers) and perform various acts in response to their online payments. It appears likely that Gibson financed her political campaign in part through these live sex shows.

The fact that Gibson was almost elected despite this history, which must have been well known to her prospective constituents, is one more sign of how starkly polarized our politics have become. Democrats turned out to vote for her, but to be fair, why shouldn’t they? The days of representative democracy, when voters would choose respected citizens to exercise judgment on their behalf, are basically over. Gibson would have been a vote, just like any other Democrat. And she would have voted the party line, just like any other Democrat. Only a few swing voters in the middle cared, perhaps anachronistically, about her character.

Maybe the day is coming when representatives can be dispensed with altogether, with voters simply selecting “R” or “D” with all votes to be cast by the designated leaders of those parties. That sounds extreme, but how different would it be, really, from our current political landscape?