Happy Thanksgiving!

The Evangelical Lutheran Church In America, of which I was a member until recently, has become a left-wing political organization rather than a religious one. So what was the ELCA’s proclamation for Thanksgiving, a holiday that is intended to express gratitude to the Almighty?

Yup, it’s a National Day of Mourning. No gratitude to God for bringing Europeans to begin new lives in the New World. On the contrary. (And, by the way, virtually every member of the ELCA is descended from those Europeans.)

But one thing struck me as strange–the oddly specific singling out of the “Wampanoag people.” But I didn’t think anything of it until I saw this later in the day:

During the parade in New York the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe held up the Palestinian flag in solidarity 🇵🇸 The assault on #Gaza brought the struggle the native tribes and the Palestinians closer than ever before ✌️ https://t.co/HzJPiuKVfp pic.twitter.com/Y2gJOFw3rE — Rana Jarhum رنا جرهوم (@rana_jarhum) November 23, 2023



So the Wampanoags are still around, and it turns out they are politically active. During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, they unfurled a pro-Palestine banner. “The assault on #Gaza brought the struggle the native tribes and the Palestinians closer than ever before.” What do the Wampanoag and the Palestinians have in common? They are “victims” of “settler colonialism,” the new mantra of the Left that is being instilled in a large majority of American public school children.

So we have an unholy anti-American alliance that includes, sadly, at least one of our major religious denominations.