He’s sorry

The Biden administration is doing its best to engineer Israel’s submission to Hamas, or so it seems to me. Caroline Glick reads the tea leaves in her JNS column “Biden is the primary obstacle to Israeli victory.”

In the column Glick picks up on Biden’s apology to five unnamed but “prominent Muslim Americans” as reported by the Washington Post. The Post story relates that Biden had voiced skepticism about the Gaza death toll provided by the Gaza Health Ministry — you may have heard that it is controlled by Hamas and therefore about as much of a “Health Ministry” as Orwell’s “Ministry oF Truth” was a Ministry of Truth.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” Biden said on October 25. However, this could not stand. The Post story corroborates Glick’s quotation of Biden’s apology:

Here it is important to note that the number of actual civilians that have died as a result of Israel’s bombings remains unknown. On Oct. 25, Biden acknowledged that the Gaza Health Ministry’s data on civilian casualties lacks credibility in light of the fact that the Health Ministry is simply an organ of Hamas and reports the numbers it is told to report by Hamas’s terror masters. That data counts every dead terrorist as a dead civilian. Israelis were thrilled with Biden’s statement. But the next day, he apologized for it. According to Fox News, in a meeting with Muslim American leaders on Oct. 26, Biden apologized for telling the truth. “I’m sorry. I’m disappointed with myself,” he said. Since Oct. 26, the administration has embraced as fact Hamas’s casualty counts and uses them as the basis for its demand that Israel minimize Palestinian casualties. The administration’s willingness to ignore the fallacies at the heart of those data indicates that its policy is based on something other than concern for Palestinian civilians, and therefore is not a tactical challenge that Israel may be capable of contending with and still win.

Biden is sorry. We can all agree on that. To borrow a phrase, he is a boneless wonder.

On a related note, the New York Post reports:

A 10-month-old Israeli boy – the youngest hostage captured by Hamas – and his family have been handed off to another Palestinian terror group in what one relative decried as “just more psychological torture.” Arabic spokesman for the IDF Avichay Adraee revealed Monday night that the Bibas family – including infant Kfir, his 4-year-old brother Ariel, and their parents – were being held captive in the southern city of Khan Younis following the disturbing move. “In Hamas prison, infants under one-year-old who have not seen the light of day for more than 50 days are detained,” Adraee wrote in a post to X. “Hamas treats them as if they were spoils and sometimes hands them over to other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The New York Post story is linked in the tweet below. The Babylon Bee to the contrary notwithstanding, perhaps it will give the Nobel committee second thoughts about awarding the Peace Prize to Hamas for releasing a few of the children they kidnaped.