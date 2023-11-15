Inside al-Shifa Hospital

IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is the spokesman who has become one of our favorites in Israel’s current war on Hamas. Conricus arrived on the scene at the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City a few hours ago to document the ocular proof demanded by the AP of the Hamas way of war. The video seems almost to be addressed to the Hamasniks inside the AP.

Hamas must have abandoned the hospital in a hurry. The video documents the guns, ammo, laptop, and other terrorist paraphernalia left behind — left behind the MRIs in the radiology wing of the hospital.

Students of cinema may observe the use of the tracking shot to film this video. Think Orson Welles in Touch of Evil. Think Martin Scorsese in Goodfellas. The IDF has done a good job with this video. Let’s look forward to the sequel.