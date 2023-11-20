Jonathan Conricus, FDD style

Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is our favorite IDF spokesman. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies is only one of my favorite think tanks, but it is up there in my esteem. Today FDD kicks off its new Morning Brief series with Colonel Conricus.

What’s the big idea? FDD explains:

The FDD Morning Brief provides timely situational updates on contemporary events. Start your Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 8:30am (ET) with digestible analysis and the headlines our experts are watching. The FDD Morning Brief can be streamed on YouTube, X, and is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts at FDD Events Podcast.

In the video below FDD senior vice president Jonathan Schanzer delivers the news updates followed by a conversation with Conricus. The interview commences at 6:30 with a discussion of the Shifa Hospital tunnel video released yesterday. I posted the tunnel video here this morning.

I forgot to note that the use of al-Shifa as a military base is of course a war crime consistent with the Hamas way of war. For some reason, however, the caterwauling media prefer to smother the Hamas way of war in doubt and silence. FDD has posted Rich Goldberg’s November 13 New York Post column on the criminal nature of the Hamas way of war here.