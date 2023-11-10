Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus returns with another briefing on the Hamas/Israel war, this one running 10 minutes. It is packed with information. Although Conricus makes no mention of the strategic genius with which Joe Biden is fortifying Israel’s efforts to defeat the genocidal maniacs of Hamas, Conricus laces this update with some sarcasm, as in his reference to an “ever elusive category” of Gazan casualties reported by Hamas (i.e., the Ministry of Health). As always, Conricus is restrained and illuminating. His ammo comes in the form of information.
LIVE: Daily update with LTC (Res.) @JConricus https://t.co/nKxrl3bpUd
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2023
In his remarks Conricus refers to a video that would be posted in conjunction with the briefing — see below.
While the world sees neighborhoods with
schools,
hospitals,
scout groups,
children’s playgrounds
and mosques,
Hamas sees an opportunity to exploit.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/smGAweDS7L
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2023
Hamas uses this neighborhood to exploit and hide behind civilians, while carrying out Hamas’ singular objective—killing Israelis.
2/2 pic.twitter.com/g59Y2IszlU
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.