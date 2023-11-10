Posted on November 10, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Israel

Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus returns with another briefing on the Hamas/Israel war, this one running 10 minutes. It is packed with information. Although Conricus makes no mention of the strategic genius with which Joe Biden is fortifying Israel’s efforts to defeat the genocidal maniacs of Hamas, Conricus laces this update with some sarcasm, as in his reference to an “ever elusive category” of Gazan casualties reported by Hamas (i.e., the Ministry of Health). As always, Conricus is restrained and illuminating. His ammo comes in the form of information.

In his remarks Conricus refers to a video that would be posted in conjunction with the briefing — see below.

Responses