Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus returns with another briefing on the Hamas/Israel war, this one running 10 minutes. It is packed with information. Although Conricus makes no mention of the strategic genius with which Joe Biden is fortifying Israel’s efforts to defeat the genocidal maniacs of Hamas, Conricus laces this update with some sarcasm, as in his reference to an “ever elusive category” of Gazan casualties reported by Hamas (i.e., the Ministry of Health). As always, Conricus is restrained and illuminating. His ammo comes in the form of information.

In his remarks Conricus refers to a video that would be posted in conjunction with the briefing — see below.

While the world sees neighborhoods with

schools,

hospitals,

scout groups,

children’s playgrounds

and mosques,

Hamas sees an opportunity to exploit. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/smGAweDS7L — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2023