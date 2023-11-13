Millennial Meltdown

When a bunch of bedraggled and unkempt hippie protestors in the 1960s paraded signs near Governor Reagan reading “Make love, not war,” Reagan responded with his usual biting wit: “Doesn’t look like they’re capable of either.”

Behold the current equivalent of dissolute youth—you could hardly come up with a deliberate parody this good if you tried:

The circle of life can be summed up like this: you’re born, you work, pay taxes and then die. Following generations repeat the process. This girl gets it. pic.twitter.com/ReKTY65ofy — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 12, 2023

I’d be happy to provide a one-way ticket for this person to relocate to a socialist utopia like Venezuela.

Chaser: On another occasion, when Reagan, driving by hippies holding signs saying “We are the future,” scribbled out a reply on a piece of paper and held it up to his limo window: “I’ll sell my bonds.”

He also liked to joke, “I had a nightmare last night. I dreamed I owned a laundromat in Berkeley.” Today he’d joke, “I had a nightmare last night. I dreamed I was a TSA airport screener and this woman broke our metal detection machines and I had to hand-search her.”