Podcast-Palooza: The 3WHH, Return of the King, and Ricochet

With John Yoo, who accuses Lucretia and me of being closet monarchists, back from his jungle adventures in South America (albeit without any archeological relics to satify his Indiana Jones fantasies) and sitting in the host chair this week, the gang offers its two cents on the latest GOP debate (someone—guess who?—is not impressed with Nikki Haley), and the disappointing election results, which, I suggest, is like Twain’s remark on Wagner’s music (“it’s better than it sounds”), though with the key takeaway that the GOP is doomed to more election night disappointments as long as it has a deer-in-the-headlines problem when it comes to abortion.

After reviewing a few new legal developments in the larger Trump saga, we get down to exploring the mounting crisis of anti-Semitism, with an analysis of why this current eruption of anti-Semitism we’re seeing nwo is not your grandfather’s anti-Semitism, but is in fact ax expression of a much deeper problem with the maliganancy of the progressive left. College administrators who think they can weather the storm and wait for the fury to abate on its own are deluded.

We’re going to retur next week with a sequel, and explain to everyone why a wholesale purge of leftist institutions is not a violation of free speech rightly understood, or merely “right-wing cancel culture,” as the left and too many simple-minded libertarians think. Fire away (heh).

(Naturally I included special exit music this week just to annoy you-know-who.)

listen here, or over at Ricochet

Speaking of Ricochet, I sat in again yesterday along with Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review for the AWOL Peter Robinson and Rob Long on the flagship Ricochet podcast. You can take it in here and have a podcast-palooza Saturday!