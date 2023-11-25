Podcast: The 3WHH on Deciding Between Bad and Worse

While most other podcasts are taking the Thanksgiving holiday off, your three bartenders behind the Three Whisky Happy Hour remain on the job, because no one wants leftover podcasts for the long weekend. Lucretia and I had traditional home-cooked feasts, while John, naturally, dined Thursday at a yacht club, sweater knotted properly around his neck.

In the middle of this episode that ranges from the metaphysics of free speech to Nikki Haley’s chances to the Argentinian and Dutch election results along with the Israel-Hamas deal, I recalled hearing Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu in person in Washington several years back explaining that the reality of the Middle East is that often the choice is between bad and worse, and this becomes the unifying theme for several of our disparate topics today.

In some ways, this episode also turned into previews of coming attractions, as we set up a clash of the titans (that is, Lucretia against all comers) next week on the ongoing dispute about January 6, and the essence of “neoconservative” foreign policy. Consider these teases as a placeholder, along with our custom exit music, “Am I Very Wrong?” (to which Lucretia typically answers, “YES!”), a 1967 tune by a then-obscure combo whose name will not be uttered here:

Am I very wrong

To hide behind the glare of an open minded stare

Am I very wrong

To wander in the fear of a never ending lie

Am I very wrong

To try to close my ears to the sound they play so loud

As usual, listen here now, or from our hosts at Ricochet.