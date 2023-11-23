Posted on November 23, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

Special TWIP: Thanksgiving Day in Pictures

Why not a special edition of TWiP for Thanksgiving? Why not indeed! It gives me an excuse to delay my day-drinking start time by a couple hours, though it will not delay or deter dinner table rants.

Because of course it will (the obligatory headline):

Also this predictable hed:

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses