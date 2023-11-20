The Daily Chart: Argentina’s Trajectory—and Ours?

We mentioned earlier today that Argentina a century ago was one of the most prosperous nations in the world, but then it adopted populist socialism (the “good” kind of populism, according to the left), otherwise known as “bad luck.” How bad was it? Dan Mitchell has the goods:
A big question going forward is whether the United States will follow Argentina’s path to long-term decline through slow-motion socialism, inflation, etc.
