Posted on November 16, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Is The Pope Catholic?

The leftism of Pope Francis has been widely noted, and there is currently a controversy about the Pope’s removal of a conservative bishop (Joseph Strickland) in Texas. But there is evidence that while Francis is trying to move the church to the left, the rising generation of Catholic clergy are moving to the right—the effect, perhaps, of the actions and influence of John Paul II and Benedict XVI. The current Pope may not be Catholic, but the clergy looks more so by the day. Maybe we will have a Vatican III someday and restore the Latin Mass?

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses