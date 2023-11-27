On October 9, two days after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, a pro-Hamas mob in Massachusetts trampled on the American flag. If this leaves observers puzzled, the principle at work has been dramatized in popular culture.

In Fort Apache the Bronx, police toss an innocent Puerto Rican to his death from the roof of a building. Leftist critics viewed the 1981 film as cinéma vérité about conditions in Ronald Reagan’s America. “This is nothing,” said Russian comic Yakov Smirnoff. “In Russia, KGB throws guy off roof to hit guy they really want.” Call it the Smirnoff Syndrome and its kicking in now.

The pro-Hamas sturmtruppen, joined by BLM and Antifa thugs, denounce Israel, but have no doubt that America is the primary target. The syndrome can also be deployed against individual politicians.

When Hillary Clinton lost, the FBI launched the Crossfire Hurricane operation against Donald Trump. The deep state drones went after Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Michel Flynn, Roger Stone, et al. In effect, the Democrats’ spetsnazsquad threw these guys off the roof to hit the guy they really wanted. The Democrats continue their jihad against Trump, who believes he’s not the primary target. “In the end, they’re not coming after me,” Trump said in June. “They’re coming after you — and I’m just standing in their way.”

Joe Biden provided evidence of that reality in his September 1, 2022 speech, like something directed by Leni Riefenstahl, with son et lumière and Marines at the ready. The greatest threat to the nation, Biden charged, are those who want the nation to be great. The Delaware Democrat was not bluffing.

While claiming that they do not investigate people on the basis of their politics or affiliations, FBI bosses now confirmthat the vast majority of its “anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters. The Smirnoff Syndrome remains in effect, and it’s no laughing matter.

As inspector Claude Lebel (Michael Lonsdale) told Madame de Montpelier (Delphine Seyrig) in The Day of the Jackal, “be in no doubt as to the seriousness of your position.” And to paraphrase Milan Kundera (The Unbearable Lightness of Being), the struggle against repression is the struggle of memory against forgetting.