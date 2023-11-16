Posted on November 16, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Israel, Thought for the Day

Thought for the day

My teacher Rabbi Joshua “J.B.” Borenstein attended the March for Israel rally at the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday. He advises that the best speaker among those who addressed the nearly 300,000 at the Mall was Mijal Bitton. John Podhoretz agrees in his brief Commentary post “The wonderful gathering.” Bitton’s remarks are posted in the video below via her Twitter feed. The truth quotient here approximates 100 percent.

Video of the event in its entirety is accessible here. J.B. also recommends the beautiful young lady — the daughter of Iranian Jewish refugees to America — who speaks at 40:50 of the video. Again, the truth quotient approximates 100 percent. Love of the United States was a prominent motif of the event.

