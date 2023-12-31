2023 Notes in Passing

Back on July 23, the Obamas’ personal chef Tafari Campbell “disappeared while paddleboarding in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond on Martha’s Vineyard.” The death of the 45-year-old was “ruled an accident,” but troubling questions failed to float away.

Campbell had posted videos of himself swimming laps, so it was strange that an able swimmer perished in eight feet of water, in a pond for the most part half that depth. Several reports mentioned another paddleboarder who saw Campbell go under. According to the Daily Mail, the observer was a 26-year-old female who worked for the Obamas, but the eyewitness remained unidentified.

It was also unclear who had called 911, but the dispatch was directed to the Obamas’ estate. The official police report is heavily redacted but does reveal that the medical examiner found a “small ½ centimeter abrasion” on Campbell’s upper lip.

Any personal chef is in a position to gain intimate details about his employer, especially a chef regarded as a beloved part of the Obama family. Tafari Campbell could easily have seen or heard something he wasn’t supposed to see or hear.

Like Luca Brasi in The Godfather, the chef now sleeps with the fishes, and like Paulie Gatto the Obamas aren’t going to see him anymore. A week after Campbell’s death, more realities about the former president came to the surface.

In Tablet’s August 2 “The Obama Factor,” David Samuels interviewed Pulitzer Prize winner David Garrow, author of the massive Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama. On page 538 readers learn:

Dreams from My Father was not a memoir or an autobiography; it was instead, in multitudinous ways, without any question a work of historical fiction. It featured many true-to-life figures and a bevy of accurately described events that indeed had occurred, but it employed the techniques and literary license of a novel, and its most important composite character was the narrator himself. (Garrow’s emphasis)

The composite character didn’t like Garrow’s revelation. “He wants people to believe his story,” Garrow told Samuels. “For me to conclude that Dreams from My Father was historical fiction—oh God, did that infuriate him.” A reporter also told Garrow that Obama’s staffers were “terrified of people poking around Obama’s life. The whole Obama narrative is built around this narrative that Obama and David Axelrod built, and, like all stories, it’s not entirely true. So they have to be protective of the crown jewels.”

For David Samuels, the fictitious character of Dreams is responsible for “the disaster we are living through now.” The Tablet editor provides a roster of Obama officials still running White House policy to this day.

The composite character would surely like a fourth term through wife Michelle, whose books also bear the auto-hagiographical style of “Obama’s narrator” David Axelrod. A fourth term would give the Dreams author, formerly known as Barry Soetoro, the opportunity to fulfill his transformative role as national undertaker. While the election awaits, other events portend what the people might expect in 2024.

Last January, China’s spy balloon crossed the United States surveilling military bases and wasn’t shot down until it reached the east coast. Under Joe Biden, the Chinese can do pretty much anything they want, so expect more Chinese incursions in the new year.

On March 27, in the run-up to “Trans Day of Vengeance,” Audrey Hale murdered nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs and also shot dead adults Mike Hill, Katherine Koonce and Cynthia Peak. The Biden White House failed to condemn the shooter or name the victims, and portrayed the “trans community” as “under attack.” Expect more trans murder sprees in 2024.

On August 9, the FBI shot and killed Craig Robertson a 75-year-old woodworker who had allegedly made online threats against Joe Biden. The FBI now regards anyone less than worshipful of Biden as a domestic terrorist or violent extremist. Expect more deadly violence from the FBI in 2024.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, launching a tsunami of Jew hatred on American campuses. Harvard president Claudine Gay tries to see anti-Semitism “in context,” and gets support from the composite character as she faces charges of plagiarism. Expect more plagiarism and anti-Semitism on Ivy League campuses in 2024. There could also be more mysterious deaths like that of Tafari Campbell.

According to the police report, his case is closed “pending any future information that would warrant it being re-opened.” Investigative journalists should look into it. As David Garrow confirms, when you poke around the composite character’s life, there’s no telling what you’ll find. Happy New Year everybody.