After last night

You may have heard that some unnamed driver plowed his his sedan into a parked Secret Service motorcade SUV just as President Biden left his campaign headquarters in Wilmington along with Dr. Jill Biden. Dr. Biden was not called on to render first aid. No one was hurt, though the president may have been awakened. According to Axios, footage from the scene showed agents helping the president into the Bidens’ vehicle after the incident.

USSS Special Agent Steve Kopek resorted to the agency’s specialized argot (some translation required) to explain in an emailed statement Sunday night that there was “no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident.” According to Wilmington Police Department spokesman David Karas, “Investigators are also working to determine if impairment was a factor” in the incident — the driver’s impairment, that is. I believe that means the driver may have been drinking to dull his pain.

The president himself suffered no further impairment. Fortunately for his campaign, the president can continue to repeat himself.

Video via Matt Taibbi/Racket News.