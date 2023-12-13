Ambushed in Gaza

While President Biden and administration officials continue to lecture, hector, and harass the Israeli government, Israel is engaged in intense fighting in Gaza and other fronts orchestrated by Iran. I’ll leave the administration’s daintiness with Iran for another day.

Yesterday Israel lost 9 troops of its elite Golani Brigade in one of the deadliest incidents of the ground offensive in Gaza to date. The Times of Israel’s Emanual Fabian covers the story in heartbreaking detail here. Inside his story Fabian includes video footage such as that in the tweet below.

This might be the most badass video released by the IDF yet. Headcam footage shows a reservist of the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom killing a Hamas gunman in an apartment in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, before a grenade is hurled at him by a second operative. The… pic.twitter.com/3MkuyGB1cq — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 12, 2023

JOHN adds: Two more innocent civilians bite the dust.